1 person shot and killed in Mattapan in daytime shooting on Sunday, Boston Police say

One person was shot and killed during a brazen daytime shooting in Mattapan on Sunday, police said.

Police received a 911 call reporting the shooting around 11:45 a.m., according to Boston Police.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden planned a joint press conference shortly before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Fremont and Faunce Road on Sunday afternoon to discuss the fatal shooting.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

