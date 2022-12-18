1 person shot and killed near downtown Atlanta hotel, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at 255 Courtland St. NE, near the Hilton Atlanta hotel.

Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the shooting victim died from their injuries.

They have not yet identified the victim or the shooter, but say there is no threat to the public.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

