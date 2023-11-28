1 person shot, killed in rural Yamhill County: Officials

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed on Monday in a rural area of Yamhill, officials announced.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found by a local resident on NW Russell Creek Rd.

Motorcyclist dies after traveling at ‘excessive speeds’: Police

NW Russell Creek Road is closed between Highway 47 and NW Goodrich Road.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact investigators at 503-434-6500 or email Detective Sergeant Todd Whitlow at whitlot@co.yamhill.or.us.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.