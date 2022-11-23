1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road.
Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the scene around 6:55 p.m. in response to a person being shot.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News the victim died from his injuries.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way to the scene.
