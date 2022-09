Sep. 25—Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon.

Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown, according to Channel 7.

Police say that the shooting initially started as a fight in the mall parking lot.

OPD units are on scene in the parking lot near the Burlington department store.

No other information was released by Odessa Police.