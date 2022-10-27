1 person shot near KFC in southwest Atlanta, police say

Police are investigating a shooting near the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at 23 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

Channel 2 Action News learned the shooting happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

It is still unclear if the shooting happened inside the KFC location or outside in the parking lot.

This shooting comes just hours after police responded to a person shot called near Shephard Circle, where SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn if these two incidents are connected.

