1 person shot on Newtown Arch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Around 7:45 p.m. police were called to the 5800 block of Newtown Arch for the report of someone wounded by a gunshot. Police say the person has non life-threatening injuries.

We are working to learn more about what lead to the shooting and to get an update on the person’s condition.

