1 person shot, OPD investigates

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

A ShotSpotter activation alerted Oakland officers of a potential shooting in the 6600 of Foothill Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

‘STFU Musk’: Projector signs seen at SF NYE fireworks show takes aim at Mayor Breed, Elon Musk

Upon arrival, officers located a victim who sustained injuries during a shooting. Paramedic personnel transported the victim to the hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.