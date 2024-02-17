1 person shot, OPD investigates

(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Oakland police officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Oakport Street for the report of a person shot. Responding officers learned an individual transported the victim to a local hospital. Officers learned that the victim was a man and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The OPD Homicide Section has taken over the case.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510)-238-3821.

