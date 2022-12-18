1 person shot outside Atlanta’s Club OPIUM

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot early Sunday outside Club OPIUM.

At approximately 3:36 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 150 Central Ave.

Officers found a man who was shot in the buttock.

Police said the victim was alert, conscious and breathing and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was walking to his vehicle when two groups of men were fighting in the street.

As the victim got close to his car, he was shot.

Investigators with the police department’s aggravated assault unit were notified and are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

