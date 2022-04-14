1 person shot outside rapper DaBaby’s Troutman home, police say

A person was shot on a football field outside rapper DaBaby’s Troutman home Wednesday night, according to police.

The Charlotte rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was home at the time of the shooting, Troutman police said. A second person was also at the house.

READ MORE: Charges dropped against man connected to deadly shooting inside Huntersville Walmart

According to authorities, a third person on the property was shot on the football field outside DaBaby’s mansion. The victim’s identity has not been released but they are being treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Officers have not said who shot the person or if any charges will be filed. Police said they seized a gun.

Breaking Troutman- channel 9 has confirmed rapper DaBaby was at home last night when someone was shot on his property. Today we could see extra security and no trespassing signs. The latest on the investigation and the gun that was seized today on channel 9 eyewitness news. pic.twitter.com/Z3pckHPCvq — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 14, 2022

There are several no trespassing signs around the property, detectives said.

The home is located on more than 8.5 acres of land and the property is valued at nearly $2.3 million.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: DaniLeigh, mother of DaBaby’s child, facing assault charges)