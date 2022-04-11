1 person shot in parking lot of Charlotte-area Harris Teeter, police say

A person was shot in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter at the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus county line on Sunday, Kannapolis police said.

The shooting happened at the market’s Renaissance Drive location, off Davidson Highway, city of Kannapolis spokeswoman Annette Privette Keller told The Charlotte Observer.

One unidentified individual was taken to a hospital with injures that were not life-threatening, Privette Keller said.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act, she said. Further details weren’t released.

No Harris Teeter employees or customers were involved or injured in the shooting, Privette Keller said.