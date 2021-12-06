1 person shot in parking lot of Lake Orion Beaumont Medical Center

Gunfire rang out Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Beaumont Medical Center in Lake Orion — less than seven miles south of Oxford High School, where a mass shooting last week set the community on edge and left four students dead.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was shot outside the clinic at 1455 S. Lapeer Road, which offers cardiology services along with physical and occupational therapy, rehabilitation, imaging and more.

"The only victim we are aware of at this time is in transport to a local hospital," Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement.

Beaumont Medical Center in Lake Orion at 1455 S. Lapeer Road.

"This is not an active shooter situation," he said, though businesses were asked to lock down as a precaution while authorities cleared the building.

By 4:45 p.m., the building had been cleared, McCabe said.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said he was at the visitation service for one of the victims of the Oxford High shooting Monday afternoon when he was alerted that gunshots had been fired outside the Beaumont clinic.

But, he said, the latest incident of gun violence had "nothing to do with anything everybody's super on edge about," referring to the school shooting. Rather, it appears to have involved a targeted attack on a man who owed a debt.

The man was shot at least once in the leg, but managed to get inside the Beaumont building and hide behind a door, Bouchard said.

"That's where we found him when I came in. He was inside the back door," he said.

His attackers escaped.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard speaks to a crowd during a vigil along M24 in downtown Oxford on Friday, December 3, 2021, for the Oxford community after an active shooter situation at Oxford High School left four students dead and multiple others with injuries.

"We believe our suspects have fled from this individual situation. We don't know who they are yet," though Bouchard said he is confident the shooting victim will be able to identify them.

"It's not something that was random in any way, shape or form," Bouchard said in an interview broadcast on WDIV-Local 4.

Beaumont Health spokesman Mark Geary issued the following statement Monday:

"We are saddened that an incident occurred in the parking lot of our Lake Orion facility. The incident did not involve any patients or staff. The sheriff's office tells us this was a private dispute between two individuals. We are proud of how our Beaumont team locked down the building as a security precaution. And, we are relieved that our patients and staff are safe."

