1 person shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

One person was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

HAPPENING NOW: An active police presence on the 5200 Block of Keystone Street in Lawrenceville.



A neighbor tells me she was on her porch when she saw a man fire shots at two people. Working to gather more information. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/zrQQemeU7P — Rich Pierce (@RichPierceWPXI) September 9, 2022

According to Pittsburgh police, the victim took themselves to a local hospital after the shooting.

The investigation is still active. Police tell us they have a few people in custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

