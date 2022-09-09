1 person shot in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person was shot on Friday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, the victim took themselves to a local hospital after the shooting.

The investigation is still active. Police tell us they have a few people in custody for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


Recommended Stories