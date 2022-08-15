25-year-old charged in South Side shooting that left person in critical condition

A 25-year-old has been charged after a late-night shooting on Pittsburgh’s South Side on Saturday.

Jmel Jones has been charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert for the 1200 block of Roland Way around 11:20 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived they saw a bar security guard who detained a person with a gun at 13th and East Carson streets.

Police then found a person shot at the intersection of 12th and Sarah streets. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash in Fayette County Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes Employee of UPMC Children’s Hospital diagnosed with monkeypox VIDEO:Bear cub drunk on ‘mad honey’ rescued by rangers DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts