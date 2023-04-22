1 person shot in Richland + Benton deputies find stolen vehicles during gun threat call

It was a busy night for Tri-Cities law enforcement Friday with one person hurt in a shooting in Richland and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovering several stolen vehicles.

At about 8:45 p.m. police were called to the Richland Mobile Home Park for reports of a shooting. Richland police said multiple calls came in reporting a man had been shot near the intersection of Apollo Boulevard and Mercury Drive.

By the time officers arrived, the 27-year-old victim had already been taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Richland police.

Richland police closed the roadway for several hours to investigate and collect evidence. They believe the shooting was not random, and may have been drug related.

Early Saturday morning they arrested the suspect with the help of Sunnyside police, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and Toppenish Police.

Richland police identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Jose Ricardo Chavez-Negrete. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first degree assault, first degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

Four stolen vehicles were recovered from a property in the Finley area on Friday. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Stolen vehicles

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office recovered five stolen vehicles in two separate calls on Friday.

When deputies responded to a call about a man being threatened with a gun in the Finley area on Friday, they found multiple stolen vehicles at the location.

The suspect was arrested, and a search warrant was executed. Deputies found four stolen vehicles, real and fake guns and other dangerous weapons.

The identity of that suspect has not been released.

In a separate incident overnight, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in Kennewick.

The suspects pulled into a driveway and fled on foot, and the vehicle was recovered.

The sheriff’s office said that the owners of all five vehicles have been contacted.