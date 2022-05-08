1 person shot several times in broad daylight, Brookhaven police say

One person is recovering from injuries they received when they were shot Sunday afternoon, police say.

According to Brookhaven police, officers were called to the intersection of N. Druid Hills Rd. and Peachtree Rd. in reference to a person being shot.

Police say the victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported to a local trauma center. There is no update on the victim’s condition.

Investigators say that the suspect is accounted for, but did not confirm if they were in custody. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police also say that nearby Dresden Rd. is shut down at Ellijay Dr. due to an ongoing investigation. Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm if the road closure is connected to the shooting.

