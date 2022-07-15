1 person shot in Washington County

One was taken to a hospital after being shot in Washington County early Friday.

Police were investigating at Jollick Manor around midnight in the City of Washington.

A 911 supervisor confirmed that medics took one shooting victim to the hospital, and that person was going to be flown to another hospital. At this time, their condition has not been released.

We saw police escorting a man into the back of a police cruiser, but police have not confirmed if anyone has been arrested or if they’re just questioning people at this point.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73, family says Fallen Pittsburgh firefighter remembered as loving family man, and ‘consummate professional’ 2 people arrested in connection with March 2021 homicide in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood VIDEO: PIAA considering policy to allow high school athletes to receive endorsements DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts