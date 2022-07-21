Woman accused of shooting her boyfriend’s ex-wife in Chartiers Township

A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend’s ex-wife in the middle of a Chartiers Township street. The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday on Moon Road. Police say Michaela Hildreth shot the woman in the chest. Witnesses told police a black SUV came flying up the street and screeched to a halt. Two women then began fighting, which escalated to the gun violence. Two stray bullets hit a home where a 9-month-old baby was sleeping.

Witnesses said the man in the middle of the situation told the first responders, “My girlfriend sitting right here is the shooter, and she shot my ex-wife.”

Neighbor Melissa Bell-Hill ran outside after hearing the shots fired. “I came out my back door, and she was laying right here. And I immediately dropped to my knees and started applying pressure. The other girl, I told her to drop her gun. She threw it in the grass.”

Bell-Hill says no one knew any of the people involved in the altercation. “Nobody knows them; they don’t live here. ... We don’t know why they were here!”

The stray bullets hit Caitlyn Bolon’s home while her fiancé was on the couch and her baby slept nearby. If it had it been an inch lower, it would have gone right through my front door.”

Bolon also applied pressure to the victim. “I just hope the victim is OK and she pulls through,” she said.

The district attorney told Cara Sapida that the victim is in critical but stable condition.

