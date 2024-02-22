1 person shot Wednesday night in central Lubbock apartments, police investigating
One person suffered moderate injuries after being shot last night at a central Lubbock apartment, according to Lubbock police.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of 58th Street for a report of shots fired at 10:42 p.m., where they found one person with a single gunshot wound.
The person, who was not immediately identified, was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been announced and police did not release any additional details about the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Follow lubbockonline.com as more details become available.
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 shot Wednesday night at Lubbock apartment, police investigating