Teen shot at Wekiva High School, suspect at large, deputies say

A teenage boy was shot at Wekiva High School Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 9:10 p.m. arrived at the school for reports of a shooting and found a male in his teens who had been shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Orange County deputies and Apopka police were on the scene.

OCSO deputies are on scene of a shooting at Wekiva High School. One person has been taken to the hospital. Our deputies are actively looking for the person responsible. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/osIFi2EbJA — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 7, 2023

READ: Police: Mother intentionally drove car into lake with 2 sons inside, killing at 3 of them in Florida

Deputies said this is not an active shooter situation, and the campus has been cleared and is safe.

Officials said they are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to the school calendar, boys basketball games were set for this evening.

UPDATE: The campus has been cleared and is safe. This was not an active shooter incident. Deputies are actively looking for the shooter or shooters.



Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477. https://t.co/2Iz78V4ZEs — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 7, 2023

READ: ‘Disheartening’: Couple who moved from Arden Villas after Miya Marcano’s murder faced with deja vu

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.