1 person stabbed, 1 arrested after baseball bat brawl in Chelsea, police say

Authorities say one person has been arrested following a large fight Monday afternoon that left a victim with stab wounds.

Officers responding to the area of Hawthorne Street and Essex Street around 3:45 p.m. for a report of a brawl between a group of people with baseball bats found a victim who had sustained several stab wounds, according to Chelsea Police. The other assailant reportedly fled on foot.

The victim, who is a man in his early 20s, was transported to a Boston hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police canvassed the area and located two persons of interest, both of whom were transported to Chelsea Police Headquarters for questioning.

One person has been arrested, according to officials, and charges are pending. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Captain Dave Betz says although it’s unknown what led up to the fight, there is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

