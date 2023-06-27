1 person stabbed Monday in Sioux Falls. Police are looking for suspects.

A person was stabbed Monday afternoon to early evening near rhe Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, said Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but police are still looking for the suspects.

Clemens said three people initially came up to the victim and asked him for something. Then, they tried to take his backpack, and the victim resisted. One of the suspects then pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the arm.

“We don’t have a whole lot of details on who they were either,” Clemens said.

