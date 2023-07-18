1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in Jamaica Plain shooting

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 159 Forest Hills Street around 1:40 a.m. found a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was rushed to a local hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Video from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and a vehicle roped off with crime tape.

Police didn’t mention if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

