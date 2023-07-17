1 person taken to hospital, 1 arrested after suspected stabbing in downtown Manitowoc

MANITOWOC – The 800 block of Buffalo Street in downtown Manitowoc was blocked off for several hours Sunday morning by police after one person was stabbed.

Manitowoc Police Department said in a news release that at 2:12 a.m. Sunday, the department was informed a person was bleeding in the 800 block of Buffalo Street. Officers responded to the area and the found the person, who had been stabbed, the release said.

Police began life-saving efforts until an ambulance arrived on scene. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition as of Monday morning, police said.

Court sentencing: Manitowoc woman gets probation for using employer’s credit card to buy $22K worth of items on Amazon

A suspect was arrested and taken to Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to the stabbing, police said. The suspect’s name was not released and the Herald Times Reporter does not publish the name of suspects until they have been charged in court.

Police said there is no danger to the public and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the department’s non-emergency line at 920-686-6500.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc stabbing on Buffalo Street sends person to hospital