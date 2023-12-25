1 person taken to hospital after crash early Monday morning

1 person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Englewood early Monday morning.

Around 2:18 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to 100 Rockbridge Rd on reports of a crash.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Englewood Police officials, but no other preliminary details were available.

