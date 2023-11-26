1 person taken to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailer on turnpike in Westmoreland County

One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Westmoreland County.

The Strawpump Volunteer Fire Department said the crash involving a car and tractor-trailer happened overnight Friday into Saturday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A crew from the department blocked the road while other first responders assisted the patient. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital and their current condition is unknown.

A photo posted on the department’s Facebook page shows a red car with significant rear-end damage.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Connellsville Area School District announces death of middle school principal 2 Pittsburgh eateries make list of Top 100 restaurants in the US for 2023 No trip of the lifetime: Three-year cruise through Life at Sea Cruises canceled VIDEO: Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts