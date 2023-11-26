1 person taken to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailer on turnpike in Westmoreland County

Sierra Rehm
One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Westmoreland County.

The Strawpump Volunteer Fire Department said the crash involving a car and tractor-trailer happened overnight Friday into Saturday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A crew from the department blocked the road while other first responders assisted the patient. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital and their current condition is unknown.

A photo posted on the department’s Facebook page shows a red car with significant rear-end damage.

