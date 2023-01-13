1 person taken to hospital following Aliquippa shooting

Jan. 13—Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning in Aliquippa.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor said police were called to the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

One person was transported to a local hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .