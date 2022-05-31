Juvenile shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood

A male juvenile was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 told Channel 11 that police and EMS units were called to the 500 block of Hawkins Avenue at 6:11 p.m.

According to police, responding officers found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm.

Police said an officer applied a tourniquet to the victim before medics arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

