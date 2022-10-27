Teen in critical condition after being shot in head in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood

Pittsburgh police were called to the scene of a shooting in Beechview on Wednesday afternoon.

911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that police and medics were called to the 1700 block of Broadway Avenue around 4:21 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head. He’s listed in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit tweeted out an alert for commuters, saying that all Red Line cars traveling over the Blue Line were impacted by the huge police presence. Both inbound and outbound traffic were blocked at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Belasco Avenue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

WATCH FULL DEBATE: Fetterman, Oz face off in first and only Senate debate Warrant issued in South Side shooting; police discover second victim ‘Everybody loved her’: Friends remember Pennsylvania National Guard member killed in accident VIDEO: Fire in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood damages home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts