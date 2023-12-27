1 person taken to trauma center after car goes 125 feet over embankment in Westmoreland County

One person was taken to a local trauma center after their car fell 125 feet over an embankment in Westmoreland County.

According to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 on Facebook, crews were called to the scene on Possum Hollow Road near Coral Lane at around 4:48 a.m.

One person was trapped inside the car, according to the fire station. They were eventually extricated and carried to the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local trauma center via ambulance. There’s no word on their condition.

