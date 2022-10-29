1 person wounded in shooting near Columbia Center mall. Police searching for suspect

At least one person was reported wounded in a shooting along Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick on Friday evening.

Kennewick police were called to the area of Shari’s restaurant and Men’s Warehouse, according to initial reports.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing three popping sounds around 5:40 p.m.

Dispatchers reported that a man was shot in the leg near Shari’s, and that police were searching for a suspect.

At the scene, one person was seen being attended to by police and medics and taken away in an ambulance.

Police on the scene also requested EMTs for two elderly people who were shaken up by the shooting, according to dispatch reports.

