1 person wounded in west Kennewick shooting. Police searching for the suspect

One person was shot and wounded in a Kennewick mobile home park Thursday afternoon and police were searching for a suspect.

Kennewick police Commander Aaron Clem said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Rhode Island Court about 5:30 p.m. in the Columbia Center Estates.

The incident was a few blocks north of the intersection of Steptoe Street and Gage Boulevard.

Clem said several people were seen running from the mobile home park, and a police search dog was brought in to try and find the shooter.

As of 6:15 p.m. Arrowhead Avenue was blocked off while police searched the area, which is right on the border with Richland.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but the person’s condition is not immediately known.

Clem said they do not believe the shooting was random.

