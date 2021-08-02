You can get a 1-year PlayStation Plus membership for 35% off today

Get access to online multiplayer on the latest video games with a 1-year membership to PlayStation Plus today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The PlayStation 5 is still only slightly less elusive than the Loch Ness monster and Bigfoot. If you've been one of the lucky buyers able to track one down—or if that PlayStation 4 in your living room is still up and running, and you're in the market for some new games, this might be your lucky day: Right now, you can try a subscription to PlayStation Plus for a year from CDKeys for less than $40.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

As part of its Summer Sale that ends today, CDKeys is offering a 12-month membership to Sony's game subscription service for $38.89, a 35% price cut from its normal annual price of $59.99.

Members of the service can get access to online co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, along with discounts on current titles and downloadable add-ons. Not only that, but the service offers three different PlayStation titles a month that you can download for free. For instance, members can dive into the military mindset with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($59.99), throw fists in WWE 2K Battlegrounds ($39.99), and get spooked by the horror of A Plague Tale: Innocence ($39.99) this month. As long as you download those games within the month and keep your PS Plus membership active, you can keep those games on your console.

Whether you have the PlayStation 3, 4 or 5, membership to PlayStation Plus lets you download and play a variety of titles with a press of a button.

If you're looking to save even more money or merely sample what can be done with the subscription, CDKeys is also selling a three-month PS Plus option for $20.99, which is 25% off the typical asking price of $27.99.

We recently compared PS Plus to Sony's other subscription option, PlayStation Now, which asks for a monthly fee of $9.99 ($44.99 annually) to access hundreds of classic and current titles via cloud streaming. While PS Now has that large library of titles available on-demand, PS Plus is for those who do mostly online multiplayer gaming and want access to the more-recent games that are added to the PlayStation library monthly.

Story continues

So whether you're still searching for that shiny new console or are happy with your durable black brick, CDKeys has plenty of discounts available to help you level up without draining your bank account. The site's Summer Sale only runs through today, so shop fast!

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: PlayStation Plus sale: Get a 1-year membership for 35% off today