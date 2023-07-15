1 police officer is killed, 2 others injured in Fargo shooting

A Fargo police officer was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting that left two other officers in critical condition and one civilian injured, according to police.

The unidentified shooter also died during the incident, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department. An “involved civilian” sustained “serious injuries,” said the release.

The shooting took place Friday near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo, according to the release.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They did not release the names of those involved “as the process of notifying family members is on-going,” according to the release.

Flowers rest near the site where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded Friday. - Jack Dura/AP

“The FPD acknowledges and appreciates the community’s support during this difficult time,” officials said.

The police department will provide more information about the shooting at a Saturday afternoon news briefing, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers performed a procession with their squad car lights on down I-94 and through Fargo on Friday evening, according to CNN affiliate KVLY. Witnesses told KVLY the shooting broke out after a traffic collision.

Fargo is the most populous city in North Dakota, with a population of around 125,990 as of the 2020 census. The city is around 190 miles east of Bismarck, the state’s capital.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com