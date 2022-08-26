UPDATE 1-Pope says he will visit N.Korea if invited -S. Korean broadcaster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader

(Adds details of past invites, religious conditions in North)

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has asked for an invitation from North Korea to visit the isolated country, South Korean broadcaster KBS reported.

"I will go there as soon as they invite me. I'm saying they should invite me. I will not refuse," KBS quoted the pope as saying in an interview aired on Thursday.

Such a visit would be the first by a pope to the reclusive state, which does not allow priests to be permanently stationed there. Little is known about how many of its citizens are Catholic, or how they practice their faith.

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is Catholic, has urged Francis to visit North Korea, saying a papal visit to Pyongyang would help build peace on the Korean peninsula.

When he met the pope in 2018, Moon relayed a verbal invitation to Francis from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Vatican is still waiting for a written invitation.

At the time, Vatican officials said the pope, who has made many appeals for rapprochement between the two Koreas, could consider such a trip under certain conditions if it could help the cause of peace.

Last year, Moon met the pope again and gave him a cross made out of barbed wire from the demilitarized zone that divides the two sides. He again urged the pope to visit the north.

North Korea's constitution guarantees freedom of religion as long as it does not undermine the state.

But beyond a handful of state-controlled places of worship - including a Catholic church in the capital, Pyongyang - no open religious activity is allowed and the authorities have repeatedly jailed foreign missionaries. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Additional reporting by Philip Pullella in Rome; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Mega-Polluter Australia Is Finally Becoming a Green Superpower

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is finally getting serious about global warming and everyone from oil majors to billionaire mining magnates are looking for a way to capitalize on the transformation.Signs of change are everywhere on the continent. A new government has been elected, pledging to cut greenhouse-gas emissions faster; the nation’s biggest power grid has a multibillion-dollar plan to dump coal; and some of the country’s richest people who made their fortunes in mining and technology are linin

  • Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

    The landscape in the prestigious vineyards of Bordeaux looks the same as ever, with healthy, ripe grapes hanging heavy off rows of green vines. The harvest that once started in mid-September is now happening earlier than ever — in mid-August — as a result of severe drought and the wine industry's adaptation to the unpredictable effects of climate change. Paradoxically, the season of heat waves and wildfires produced excellent grapes, despite lower yields.

  • AirAsia parent posts narrow loss in Q2 as travel demand rebounds

    The company said that its future looked positive, driven by momentum in sales and lifting of travel restrictions across the globe. Capital A said it was taking all measures possible to return its grounded fleet back into service, with an estimate to have 160 operational aircraft by the end of 2022, and full operations by second quarter of 2023. Capital A posted an operating loss of 491.3 million ringgit ($110.03 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared to a loss of 792.2 million ringgit in the year-ago period.

  • Germany exports power to France, urges savings at home

    Germany will keep exporting electricity to neighboring France despite calling on people to help fend off winter shortages by saving energy at home, officials said Wednesday. Problems at French nuclear plants have driven up electricity prices there in recent months, prompting power companies in neighboring countries to sell excess energy to France. “Only half of France's nuclear power plants are operating," said Patrick Graichen, Germany's deputy economy and energy minister.

  • Philippines probes telecoms firms over anti-competition complaint

    The Philippines' antitrust agency said on Friday it will investigate allegations that its major telecoms firms abused their dominant market positions to make it difficult for a China-backed newcomer to connect to their networks. The agency said it would open a preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by DITO Telecommunity, which launched in 2021 and is 40% owned by China Telecom, against the country's two other networks, PLDT and Globe Telecom. DITO and Globe said in separate statements that they welcomed the probe.

  • Inflation angst grips German consumers as blues ease in France

    Consumer morale in the euro zone's two biggest economies diverged starkly in August as French consumers benefited from fresh government measures while concerns over rising energy bills hit their German counterparts, surveys showed on Friday. The French government introduced a series of measures aimed at helping the population withstand rising inflation over the past year, while households in Germany are facing higher energy costs after the German gas market operator set a levy from October to help utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies. France's INSEE official statistics agency said its consumer confidence index rose to 82 from 80 in July, above an average forecast of 79 in a Reuters poll of economists.

  • Biden Slams ‘Extreme MAGA’ Movement, Says It’s ‘Like Semi-Fascism’

    President Joe Biden appealed to Democrats and Republicans alike to vote in November to protect a slate of civil liberties.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Tedros Ghebreyesus unable to send money to 'starving' family

    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus says he does not even know who in his family is dead or alive amid the war.

  • Legality of student loan plan relies on pandemic, 2003 law

    The Biden administration is tying its authority to cancel student debt to the coronavirus pandemic and to a 2003 law aimed at providing help to members of the military. Skeptics of the administration's ability to act on its own, without new legislation, had once included President Joe Biden himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It gives the Education secretary authority to waive rules relating to student financial aid programs in times or war or national emergency.

  • 'Painted Picnic' event at Eustis Estate in Milton to celebrate tattooing exhibit

    There will be food, drink, games and circus performers to celebrate the “Loud, Naked & in Three Colors” exhibition at the Eustis Estate.

  • Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry

    Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she's a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments even after 18 years in the profession. “It makes you not want to share, so I didn’t,” says the 52-year-old Krause, a former firefighter who made the career change after suffering a neck injury on the job — and getting help in her recovery from massage therapy. Krause was among hundreds of therapists from across the country who gathered for the American Massage Therapy Association's three-day national convention, which began Thursday.

  • Traders Cancel Happy Hour, Brace for Powell in Late-Night Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- From canceling Friday night trips to the pub to pushing back soccer practice, global investors are pulling out all the stops to ensure they’re ready for the most important gathering of central bankers this year.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coas

  • Sonali Phogat: Arrests over India politician and former TikTok star murder

    Sonali Phogat, a member of India's governing BJP party, died under suspicious circumstances a few days ago.

  • ‘Not fair’: Mother feels left out after many Americans forgiven for federal student loans

    Erica Carranzo said that $10,000 would literally get her off the streets.

  • Woman Appears to Attack Group of Friends Leaving Texas Restaurant in Racially-Charged Viral Video

    A woman was arrested after she allegedly attacked a group of friends outside a Texas restaurant on Wednesday shouting "go back to India."

  • Woman arrested in Plano after video of assault, racist slurs goes viral on social media

    Police said the attack happened Wednesday night and the woman was arrested Thursday afternoon. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

  • A threatening husband, missing goats, a dog lost for days: Police calls involving Rep. Lauren Boebert's home

    The Boeberts either called the Garfield Sheriff's Department in Colorado or had the department called on them at least four times since 2018.

  • Ethnic cleansing of Armenians in homeland is in full force, yet the U.S. remains silent

    The director of Fresno’s Armenian Museum offers a commentary.

  • Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after studying for 'Padre Pio' movie

    Actor Shia LaBeouf said he converted to Catholicism while researching his role as St. Padre Pio during an extensive stay in a Capuchin monastery.