UPDATE 2-Putin says he hasn't decided on 2024 run but Biden right to seek 2nd term

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Adds comment on Biden)

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had not yet decided whether to run for six more years in the Kremlin when his current term ends in 2024, while praising U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to seek re-election https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-biden-intends-run-again-2024-2021-11-22 in that year.

Putin has been in power as president or prime minister since the turn of the century, making him the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. Russia passed reforms last year allowing him to run for two more six-year terms, without which he would have had to step down in 2024.

Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, the Kremlin leader suggested that the very option of him being able to run for president again had prevented the political system from being undermined.

"Whether or not I do this is yet to be decided, but the very existence of this right (to run) is already stabilising the domestic political situation," he said.

Some analysts have said Putin could have become a lame duck if he had not had the option of running again in 2024 - something he suggested he had in common with Biden.

"What President Biden said about his possible re-election I think he was absolutely right to do. Because if you don't start preparing for the elections, I think the governability of the country will suffer to a significant degree," Putin said.

"The U.S. president doesn't need my opinions, but I think he acted absolutely rightly."

Despite the tense state of ties with Washington, especially over Ukraine, Putin has said he has a good working relationship with Biden and the Kremlin has spoken repeatedly in recent weeks about the possibility of a second summit between the two men.

Putin's spokesman this month denounced as "absurd" meddling a resolution proposed by U.S. lawmakers to stop recognising Putin as president if he stays in power after 2024. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Tom Balmforth and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • VIPS ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 13, 2021 - VIPS

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Vipshop Holdings Ltd.Shareholders who purchased shares of VIPS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.CONTACT US HERE:https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/vipshop-holdings-ltd

  • To address China's coal emissions, the US could use a little help from its friends

    That includes a sympathetic European Union (EU) and a recalcitrant Australia, as well as more political support domestically to address U.S. coal emissions.

  • Kenya tree felling sparks anger over Nairobi's new highway

    Some 4,000 young and mature trees face being cut down to make way for a Chinese-financed project.

  • MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

    China, which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation" by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday. MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China, Russia, Iran and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues facing Britain's spies in an unstable world where both countries and illicit organizations are racing to exploit fast-changing information technology.

  • SoftBank-Backed Crypto Brokerage in Brazil Raises $50 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map Debate2TM Participacoes SA, owner of the biggest Brazil-based cryptocurrency brokerage, raised $50 million as it hunts for acquisitions to expand into additional Latin American markets.The company, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., received investments from 10T Holdings, a U.S. private equity firm focuse

  • Iran strikes hard line as talks over nuclear deal resume

    Iran struck a hard line Tuesday after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal, suggesting everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated. Speaking to Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed thus far as merely a “draft.” It remained unclear whether that represented an opening gambit by Iran's new president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal that saw Tehran strictly limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

  • New Backup and Recovery Version from Bacula Extends Technology Reach to Nutanix, Teams and Proxmox

    New Features complement Unique Architecture to Safeguard Users against Ransomware

  • Live updates: Spain bans routes from some African countries

    Spain’s government has banned flights connecting air routes from South Africa and six neighboring countries to the European country due to fears of the new omicron coronavirus variant. The order affects any connecting flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Spain has no direct flights to southern Africa.

  • Ukrainians near conflict zone try to guess Putin's next move

    Anatoliy Hrebeniuk was a child of the Soviet Union - he grew up after World War Two in a land where Russians and Ukrainians were united as neighbours within the bloc. Today he lives some 50 km (30 miles) from the front line of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in a conflict that has simmered for seven years. If Kyiv's worst fears are realised, the region could soon be subsumed in a wider war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • KuCoin Labs claims metaverse will challenge Internet 2.0

    KuCoin Labs, the investment and research force of crypto exchange KuCoin, has released its 2021-Q3 ‘Crypto Industry Report’.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Si Evolves but Remains a Driver's Car

    Though it's better looking and more refined, the new Si still prioritizes its fun-to-drive nature

  • Factbox-Key ECB comments in lead up to crucial Dec 16 meeting

    The following are key comments by ECB policymakers in the run up to a crucial Dec 16 policy meeting that will decide on the bank's policy stance once emergency bond purchases end in March. "A one-off shift in the level of wages as part of the adjustment to a transitory unexpected increase in the price level does not imply a trend shift in the path of underlying inflation."

  • U.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight

    (Reuters) -Three U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide more details of the agency's oversight of Boeing's 737 MAX and questioned whether the planemaker had been held fully accountable. The lawmakers, including House Transportation and Infrastructure chairman Peter DeFazio, asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson in a letter Monday what the agency had done, if anything to hold Boeing employees responsible for various transgressions. The letter said these included Boeing's apparent violation of its approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal plan to downplay the significance of a key safety system called MCAS tied to both fatal crashes.

  • Kenny G on His Collab With The Weeknd and Why His Music Has Stayed Relevant for So Long (Exclusive)

    Kenny G’s ‘New Standards’ album is out Dec. 3 and his documentary, ‘Listening to Kenny G,’ premieres Dec. 2 on HBO.

  • Biden administration won't take action against unvaccinated federal workers until next year

    Last Monday was the deadline for workers to get vaccinated or face suspension or firing.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: trial to enter second day with Epstein’s pilot testifying

    Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr, who worked for Epstein from 1991 to 2019, said Maxwell and Epstein had a ‘couple-ish’ relationship People line up to enter the court for the first day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial in New York, New York on Monday. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters Ghislaine Maxwell’s child sex-trafficking trial enters its second day of testimony on Tuesday, with the longtime pilot of her alleged accomplice, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, returning to the witness stand in federal c

  • Novartis chairman says all options open for Sandoz unit - report

    Novartis is keeping all options open for the future of its generics division Sandoz, its chairman said in an interview with Swiss TV channel TeleZüri to be broadcast on Tuesday. Asked whether Novartis could merge Sandoz with either Israel's Teva or U.S.-based Viatris or divest it, Joerg Reinhardt said: "All options are open for us." Reinhardt said Novartis's innovative pharma business and the generics business had drifted further apart over the last years so it made sense to examine options now.

  • Tanzania: Seven die in Zanzibar after eating poisonous turtle meat

    The meat is a delicacy for some in Tanzania but the authorities have now banned its consumption.

  • EXPLAINER-What is behind unrest in the Solomon Islands?

    Four people were killed during violent anti-government protests in the Solomon Islands that prompted Australia to send police and soldiers to help keep order. The unrest followed protests by residents of Malaita, the South Pacific island nation's most populous province, which opposed a decision by Prime Minister Sogavare's government in 2019 to formally recognise China instead of Taiwan. That decision has not only contributed to strains in relations between Malaita and the Solomon Islands government, but also left the island nation of 650,000 at the centre of a geopolitical tussle involving big powers.

  • Britain must take responsibility for Channel migrant crisis, say French

    Britain must take responsibility for the Channel crisis and make itself “less attractive for migrants”, France’s interior minister said on Sunday at an emergency meeting from which Priti Patel was excluded. Gerald Darmanin and his European counterparts agreed at the meeting to dispatch an EU spy plane to monitor the shores of the English Channel for migrant activity after 27 people died en route to Britain last week. The aircraft will "fly day and night" over the area from France to the Netherla