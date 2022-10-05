UPDATE 1-Putin says situation in annexed regions will be "stabilised"

2
·1 min read

(Updates with quotes)

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would stabilise the situation in four Ukrainian regions it has claimed as its own territory, an indirect acknowledgment of the challenges it faces to assert its control.

Russian forces have suffered significant losses in two of the four regions since Friday, when Putin signed treaties to incorporate them into Russia after what it called referendums - exercises that Ukraine and the West denounced as coercive and illegal.

"We proceed from the fact that the situation will be stabilised, we will be able to calmly develop these territories," Putin said in televised remarks.

Earlier his spokesman said the four regions faced an intensive process of adaptation, and that it would be difficult.

Reeling from Ukrainian gains in the past few weeks, Russia does not fully control any of the four regions. In two of them, it has yet to define the boundaries of the territory it claims.

Putin, speaking at an award ceremony for teachers, also said he had great respect for the Ukrainian people.

"We always, and even today despite the current tragedy, hold great respect for the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian culture, language, literature and so on," he said.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and their country since Putin ordered Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Somalia drought: The fight for survival as famine looms

    Children are dying in growing numbers amid the worst drought to hit Somalia in 40 years.

  • Mobile military enlistment offices deployed in Russia on border with Estonia and Latvia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 09:53 Mobile military enlistment offices have been deployed in Russia's Pskov Oblast, where there are long queues as people seek to leave the Russian Federation.

  • Greg Joseph is the NFC special teams player of the week

    Vikings kicker Greg Joseph enjoyed his trip to London last weekend. Joseph was called on to kick five field goals against the Saints and he nailed all five of them, including a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left to play. The Saints were able to get close enough for Wil Lutz to try a 61-yard kick, [more]

  • Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country

    Iranian Supreme Leader blames U.S., Israel for protests across country

  • OPEC+ Agrees on 2 Million-Barrel-a-Day Cut to Output Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanOPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by 2 million barr

  • Poland Unexpectedly Keeps Rates on Hold as Growth Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- The Polish central bank unexpectedly paused its yearlong cycle of interest-rate hikes in a sign that it’s more focused on sagging economic growth than surging inflation. The zloty dropped. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn No

  • EU to target Iranian officials with travel bans, asset freezes - France

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the European Union was looking to impose asset freezes and travel bans on a number of Iranian officials involved in the crackdown on protesters. "France's action at heart of EU ... (is) to target those responsible for the crackdown by holding them responsible for their acts," Catherine Colonna told lawmakers in parliament, adding that the EU was looking at asset freezes and travel bans.

  • Head of Ukraine's Energoatom says he's taking charge of Russian-occupied nuclear plant

    The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said on Wednesday he was taking charge of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, and urged workers at the plant not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers. Energoatom chief Petro Kotin made his comments in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app despite Russia saying it plans to supervise the plant's operations. "All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom," Kotin said.

  • Ex-NHL tough guy Sean Avery threatens teens in heated parking dispute

    Former NHL player Sean Avery continues to let his temper get the best of him.

  • Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports

    Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle. The emir and his entourage will meet Czech officials including Finance Minister Zbynek Stanura, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela and Transport Minister Martin Kupka.

  • Plunging pound and crumbling confidence: How the new UK government stumbled into a political and financial crisis of its own making

    The hard hats likely came in handy recently for Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via APThe new British government is off to a very rocky start – after stumbling through an economic and financial crisis of its own making. Just a few weeks into its term on Sept. 23, 2022, Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government released a so-called mini-budget that proposed £161 billion – about US$184 billion at today’s rate – in new spending and the

  • UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle' for survival

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief said emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at an all-time high and rising, and it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries that emitted most of the heat-trapping gases and emerging economies that often feel its worst effects. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo’s capital Kinshasa to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

  • Presidents Office responds to Putins annexation papers: Well take back everything thats ours

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:03 The President's Office has said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia are not worth the paper they are signed on, and that Ukraine will reclaim all its territories.

  • Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation -sources

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk and Twitter Inc have not yet reached an agreement to end the litigation and clear the way for the world's richest person to close his $44-billion deal for the social media platform, two sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters on Wednesday. Twitter's legal team and lawyers for Musk, the world's richest person, updated the judge who is overseeing the litigation on Tuesday to try to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal. "That's the pressure point," said a second source.

  • France to Tap Power Company Windfalls to Help Ailing Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- France will seize the windfall profits of electricity producers next year to bolster aid to companies and local governments struggling to pay rising energy bills.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch O

  • Spotify acquires firm that detects harmful content

    Audio-streaming service Spotify Technology SA on Wednesday said it had acquired Kinzen, a firm that has helped it identify harmful content on the platform. The acquisition is part of Spotify’s efforts to deal with harmful content on its service after a backlash earlier this year over "The Joe Rogan Experience," in which the podcaster was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. The Dublin-based firm has been working with Spotify since 2020, initially focusing on the integrity of election-related content around the world.

  • Swiss National Bank's Maechler says further rate hikes 'quite possible'

    The Swiss National Bank is prepared to raise interest rates further to tackle inflation after its recent 75-basis-point hike, SNB Governing Board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday. "It could be quite possible that we have to make further interest rate increases," Maechler told an event in Zurich. The central bank ended its era of negative interest rates last month when it raised its policy rate to 0.5%, switching its focus to curbing inflation from trying to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc.

  • IMF says wage-price spirals are rare, but rate hikes needed to quell inflation expectations

    New research by the International Monetary Fund shows that sustained wage-price spirals are historically rare, and recent sharp interest rate hikes by central banks are likely to help prevent high inflation expectations from becoming entrenched. In an analytical chapter released on Wednesday from the IMF's forthcoming World Economic Outlook, the Fund said wage and price hike dynamics in 2020 and 2021 were driven by "highly unusual" COVID-19 pandemic shocks, unlike past episodes that reacted to more conventional economic forces. IMF researchers studied 22 episodes of high inflation and falling real wages in advanced economies over the past 50 years and found most subsided quickly.

  • Biden’s trip to Puerto Rico rekindles memories of Trump’s

    Five years to the day after his predecessor came to the island and produced some indelible drama and images, Biden made his own survey of a hurricane’s damage.

  • Elon Musk-Twitter saga ‘a one-off’ for tech investors: Analyst

    Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Brian Fitzgerald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Elon Musk’s agreement to purchase Twitter for $44 billion means for the social media giant, post-deal growth, innovation, and the outlook tech investors.