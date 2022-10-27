UPDATE 1-Putin says West is playing dangerous geopolitical game

·2 min read

*

Putin: West is playing a dangerous game

*

Putin: West will have to talk to Russia

*

Putin: scolds West for arrogant colonialism

*

Russia is not the West's enemy

(Adds quotes)

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin scolded the West on Thursday for playing what he cast as a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" geopolitical game, but said the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia.

"Power over the world is what the so-called West has put on the line in its game - but the game is dangerous, bloody and I would say dirty," Putin told the Valdai Discussion Club. "The sower of the wind, as they say, will reap the storm."

"I have always believed and believe in common sense so I am convinced that sooner or later the new centres of the multipolar world order and the West will have to start an equal conversation about the future we share - and the earlier the better," Putin said.

Putin said the West, blinded by colonialism, had helped incite the conflict in Ukraine and was seeking to stoke a crisis over Taiwan in an attempt to enforce global dominance.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis in the depths of the Cold War when the Soviet Union and the United States came closest to nuclear war.

Quoting a 1978 Harvard lecture by Russian dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Putin said the West was openly racist and looked down on other peoples of the world.

"Confidence in their infallibility is a very dangerous state," Putin said, adding that Russia would never accept the West trying to tell Russia how to act. "Unlike the West, we do not climb into other peoples' yards."

Still, speaking to experts from 44 different countries, Putin said that Russia did not consider itself an enemy of the West. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden administration expects near term deal with allies on China export curbs-official

    The Biden administration expects to ink a deal with allies in the near-term to bring them on board with new rules curbing China's access to sophisticated chipmaking tools, a senior Commerce Department official said on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department published a sweeping set of export controls, including measures tightly restricting Chinese access to U.S. chipmaking technology, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. But it faced criticism for failing to bring key allies on board with the equipment curbs, since Japanese and Dutch firms, along with U.S. companies, produce chipmaking equipment.

  • Turkey: Top doctor jailed on terror propaganda charges

    Turkish authorities placed the president of the Turkish Medical Association under arrest on “terrorist propaganda” charges Thursday after she called for an investigation into allegations that the Turkish military used chemical weapons against Kurdish militants. A court ordered Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, 63, jailed pending a trial on charges of disseminating propaganda in favor of a terrorist organization, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

  • Bosnia: Recount confirms pro-Russia Serb leader won election

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — An election recount confirmed a staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader’s victory over an opposition challenger who accused him of vote-rigging in the contest for the presidency of Bosnia's Serb-run part. The Central Election Commission said the repeated count revealed numerous irregularities it had notified judicial authorities about but that none were on a level that would have changed the outcome of the vote. The election included races for all levels of government in the Balkan country’s Serb-dominated and Bosniak-Croat parts, as well as for the joint central institutions that link the two.

  • Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York

    The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.

  • McKinsey reaches deal with U.S. local governments over opioids

    Leading consulting firm McKinsey & Co has agreed to settle claims by hundreds of U.S. local governments and school districts around the country that it fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction through its work for OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and other drug companies. The deal was disclosed in a court filing Wednesday evening in San Francisco federal court. Its terms were not made public, and McKinsey and a lawyer for the settling plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Henry Cavill Wants His Return as Superman to Be 'Enormously Joyful'

    Jurnee Smollett teases the future of her Black Canary movie. Could there be an all-women-starring Fast & Furious on the way? There is, somehow, a return for Sausage Party on the cards. Plus, more looks at the next The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special. Spoilers now!

  • Italy’s Meloni Wins Key Senate Vote Pledging to Support Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni completed her rise to power Wednesday by winning a confidence vote in the country’s Senate on a strong message of support to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukraine“We can only achieve peace by keeping our support

  • Uzbeks working in Russia handed mobilisation notices

    Moscow started the mobilisation campaign, its first since World War Two, last month as its military campaign in Ukraine stalled and Russian forces began to lose ground. Hundreds of thousands of men have since fled Russia to avoid being sent to the front lines. According to the Istoki video report, Oryol authorities sent out a fresh batch of mobilisation notices this week, including 50 to workers of the EcoCity waste processing facility.

  • Brazil's Lula widens lead slightly over Bolsonaro in two polls

    Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened slightly to six percentage points less than a week ahead of a runoff vote, two polls showed on Wednesday. Both were conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, and the results could have been influenced by Sunday's incident in which Bolsonaro ally Roberto Jefferson shot at police as he resisted arrest. Lula would win 53% of the valid votes, up from last week's 52%, against 47% for Bolsonaro, who had 48% in the previous poll, a survey by PoderData said.

  • US Mortgage Rates Soar Past 7% for First Time in Two Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the US crossed 7% for the first time in more than two decades. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan rose to 7.08% from 6.94% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. That’s the first time the measu

  • Fed rate hikes not a ‘draconian kind of effort,’ strategist says

    Oppenheimer Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings season, the effects of higher interest rates, the economy, job growth, tech stocks, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • After wreaking havoc for Truss, Gove is brought back into the fold

    He may never have realised his dream of becoming prime minister, but Michael Gove can content himself with being the Conservative Party’s undisputed comeback king after being recalled to the Cabinet following his latest spell in the wilderness.

  • Black Friday weekend will be ‘as promotional as ever,’ Overstock.com CEO says

    Overstock.com CEO Jonathan Johnson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings and the promotional environment ahead of the holiday shopping season.

  • UK Government to Sell Failed Energy Supplier Bulb to Octopus

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government is close to a deal that will see Octopus Energy Ltd. acquire Bulb Energy Ltd., which went bust last November, as soon this week, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitOctopus, which already has more

  • Canada's fiscal update won't make central bank's job harder -sources

    Canada's Liberal-led government will keep its powder dry when it unveils a fiscal update next month, and though it could contain additional targeted spending, it will not make the central bank's job harder, two senior government sources told Reuters this week. The so-called fall economic statement (FES) is released annually and contains updated economic forecasts, and often some new spending plans reflecting priorities that have emerged since the budget was drafted in April. "The FES will not make the Bank of Canada's job of fighting inflation harder," said one source.

  • GOP canvasser didn’t tell cops brutal beating was political until after Rubio tweeted

    The Republican Party canvasser who was brutally beaten in Hialeah on Sunday did not say the attack was politically motivated when police officers first interviewed him that evening, according to a police spokesman.

  • These police departments are seeing some of the worst staffing shortages in the US ahead of 2023

    Police departments in cities across the United States, including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago, are dealing with staffing shortages heading into 2023.

  • Stocks positive at open, communication services lag

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks opened on Thursday.

  • Rishi Sunak replaces third of Liz Truss's Cabinet as he vows to fix mistakes of her premiership

    Rishi Sunak on Tuesday vowed to fix the “mistakes” made by Liz Truss as he replaced more than a third of her Cabinet and brought back experienced ministers, including Michael Gove, to head up key departments.

  • Rishi Sunak will reimpose fracking ban, No 10 confirms

    Jeremy Hunt delays fiscal statement until Nov 17 New PM Sunak replaces third of Truss's Cabinet Who's in and who's out as PM appoints top team PM hints at visit to Ukraine amid vow of 'steadfast support' Michael Gove is the Tories’ undisputed comeback king Analysis: New PM puts Tories back in the game