1 rescued from burning car after crash on I-580

Lyft has agreed to pay a $10 million fine over a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charge that the ride-hailing company failed to disclose a board director's role in the sale of $424 million worth of private shares before its initial public offering. The SEC said Monday that prior to Lyft's IPO in March 2019, a board director arranged for a shareholder to sell its shares to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. The SEC said this director, who the agency did not name, then contacted an investor interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV.