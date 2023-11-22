1 restaurant closed, 6 failed, mouse droppings seen in Tarrant County health inspections

One restaurant was closed, six failed, and mouse droppings were observed in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to county data.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29 demerits, a follow-up inspection is required.

There were 258 inspections of businesses that serve food from Nov. 5 to Nov. 18.

Crowley Nutrition at 216 East Main Street in Crowley received seven demerits and was closed due to no hot water, but was later cleared to reopen.

Elotes El Potosino at 700 House Street near Fort Worth received 15 demerits and failed due to no hot water, lack of plumbing of sink to waste, no waste water tank available, and no compartment sink available.

Chavelas at 500 West Berry Street near Fort Worth received 11 demerits and failed due to being unable to maintain cold and hot holding of food products.

Today's top stories:

→ Nonprofit needs volunteers to help Afghan refugee families

→ Pilot dies in small plane that crashed, caught fire near strip mall

→ District attorney staffs narcotics unit to pursue fentanyl cases

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Kurbside Cookout at 3010 Upland Drive in Mansfield received eight demerits and failed due to several violations including no sanitizer for the sanitation of utensils and no water available at faucet.

Meating Place DFW LLC at 805 Crystal Lane in Hurst received three demerits and failed due to a wastewater leak under the food truck.

Tacos Chihuas at 2406 West Seminary Drive near Fort Worth received three demerits and failed due to inadequate refrigeration from generator issues.

Flat Top Biscuits & Gravy at 8029 Miles Drive in Watauga received two demerits and failed due to no hot water.

Sushi Soho at 1925 Airport Freeway in Bedford was the only restaurant that received over 29 demerits with a score of 35.

Six restaurants had follow-up inspections:

Cici’s Pizza at 6342 Lake Worth Boulevard in Lake Worth, 23

Crowley Nutrition at 216 East Main Street in Crowley, 0

John BS F & B at 2005 West Arkansas Lane in Pantego, 1

Meating Place DFW LLC at 805 Crystal Lane in Hurst, 0

Southlake Food Mart at 2210 West Southlake Boulevard in Southlake, 4

Sushi Soho at 1925 Airport Freeway in Bedford, 2

Inspectors observed mouse droppings at Stop N Save at 5201 Jacksboro Highway in Sansom Park, especially on the floor of the mop sink room and on shelves inside of the cabinets on the grocery side of the restaurant.

Win Win Food Mart at 8001 Bangor Drive in Benbrook received five demerits and inspectors observed two dead cockroaches by a mop sink and the walk-in cooler door. The restaurant was ordered to ensure to have pest control regularly treat for cockroaches.

Jack In The Box at 6241 Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga received 5 demerits and failed to have a certified food protection manager on duty.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Nov. 5th - Nov. 18th, 2023. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.