1 restaurant closed in Plano inspections; fruit flies, gnats found at several locations

One Plano restaurant was temporarily closed during the Oct. 29 to Nov. 25 health inspections and fruit and drain flies were found at multiple food establishments, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

El Volcan, located at 2500 K Ave., closed voluntarily due to no hot water. The inspector also found a number of live drain flies in the ware washing area. The restaurant scored 90 on Nov. 7, but requires a follow-up inspection due to the hot water issue.

The city of Plano scores restaurants on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is considered a perfect score and 70 is extremely poor. The following places to eat had low scores.

Senor Locos at 701 W. Parker Road scored 73 on Nov. 2. The inspector noted that hot food wasn’t held at a safe temperature, the cheese grating blade and manual vegetable chopper were dirty and an engine oil bottle was stored above a bin of dried beans.

An inspector returned to Senor Locos for a follow-up inspection on Nov. 22 but did not give the restaurant a score on the second visit.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at 1211 14th St. scored 78 on Nov. 17. A food handler was working with an expired certificate, some dishes were not being sanitized and wastewater was found on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator.

Doma Seolleongtang, located at 111 W. Spring Creek Parkway, scored 78 on Nov. 20. The inspector found dirty knives, bottles of medicine stored over the food preparation area and bulk food containers without a label.

Gnats, fruit flies or drain flies were found at several locations, including On the Border at 5000 State Highway 121, House of Comedy Plano at 7301 Lone Star Drive, Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park at 5805 Granite Parkway, Kizuki Ramen and Izakaya at 5760 Legacy Drive and Honeyberry Pancakes and Cafe at 8300 Preston Road.

Fruit flies/gnats were found during a follow-up inspection at Anjappar, located at 4940 McDermott Road. The inspector noted that progress had been made on eliminating the infestation, but “still observed less than 30 total inside kitchen in different locations,” according to the inspection report.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Plano for Oct. 29th - Nov. 25th, 2023. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Each establishment receives between one and four routine inspections per year. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

