1 restaurant closed twice, meat boiled in trash bags at another in Fort Worth inspections

One restaurant was closed twice for serious health violations and inspectors observed another restaurant using trash bags to boil meat in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data.

There were 65 inspections from May 28 to June 10.

Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations.

A&K Food Mart at 5300 Brentwood Stair Road received 26 demerits and was closed on June 8 and failed their follow-up on June 10, when the store was closed again due to an inoperable walk-in cooler and prep cooler. Flies and roaches were also seen at the restaurant.

Yummy Buffet at 215 Northeast 28th St. received 36 demerits, the only one to receive over 30.

Sagamartha Restaurant at 13906 Trinity Blvd. was the only one with a follow-up, receiving 21 demerits.

In addition to Yummy Buffet and A&K Food Mart, four restaurants received high demerit scores:

King Wok at 4544 Golden Triangle Blvd. - 28

Market Latina Restaurant at 233 Northeast 28th St. - 28

Ocean 7 Food Mart at 3540 Miller Ave. - 26

King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd. - 25

Inspectors observed meat being boiled with plastic trash bags, which are not safe for food, at Jalisco Restaurant at 4200 South Freeway.

Flies were observed in One World Grocery at 4001 East 1st St. due to infestation and unclean areas at the dumpster enclosure, which inspectors believe contributed to the issue.

Roaches were also seen at:

Bee-Zee Food Mart at 2749 South Las Vegas Trail

Joe’s Pasta N Pizza at 9501 Clifford St.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for May 28th - June 10th, 2023. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.