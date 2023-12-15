1 restaurant failed, Texas Live! restaurants score high in Arlington inspections

Only one restaurant failed and the restaurants at Texas Live!, next to Globe Life Field, all received high passing scores in the latest Arlington health inspections, according to city data.

Arlington inspections are based on a 100-point system. A score of 100 is perfect and a score of 70 is considered to be extremely poor.

There were 120 inspections from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9. No restaurants were closed.

Grease Monkey Burger Shop at 200 North Mesquite received a score of 61, the only restaurant to fail.

El Piquin Mexican Restaurant at 1524 New York Ave was the only other restaurant to score below 75, receiving a 69.

Establishments that scored above 75 but below 80 were:

Abram Meat Market at 1610 E. Abram St., 79

Aso Rock Market Arlington at 4115 S. Cooper St., 76

Eight places had follow-up inspections:

El Piquin Mexican Restaurant at 1524 New York Ave.

Los Pastores at 704 E. Pioneer Parkway, 85

Oh! Donut at 1527 New York Ave., 87

Taqueria La Potosina at 825 E. Sanford St., 85

Cafe Boulevard at 2216 New York Ave.

Music Hall Arlington at 224 N. Center St.

Abram Meat Market at 1610 E. Abram St., 87

USMD Hospital of Arlington at 801 West Interstate 20 Highway, 94

