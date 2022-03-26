1 restaurant fails inspection in Arlington and 44 Six Flags food options are inspected

Getty Images
James Hartley
·2 min read

One restaurant failed its health inspection and two performed poorly in Arlington health inspections conducted from March 13 to March 19, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

One of 111 inspections conducted during that time period, The Biscuit Bar at 1707 N. Collins St. failed its inspection with a score of 68 on March 16.

Arlington does not generally include details of the violations found at restaurants in the inspection information it releases. A spokesperson with the city’s health department did not immediately respond to a request for specifics of violations found at The Biscuit Bar.

A manager at the restaurant said any questions about the inspection would have to be directed to its corporate offices.

An email to The Biscuit Bar’s corporate representative, sent to an address provided both by the store’s manager and the local restaurant chain’s website, was returned with a notice that the email address was not valid. An email sent to all email addresses listed on The Biscuit Bar’s website was not answered.

Dairy Queen at 508 W. Randol Mill Road and 7-Eleven at 901 NE Green Oaks Blvd. will have to go through follow-up inspections after those businesses scored a 71 and a 73, respectively.

In Arlington, restaurants and other businesses that serve food, like a convenience store, may pass their inspections but will have to undergo a follow-up inspection if they score a 75 or less. The city scores restaurants on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score.

Seven food kiosks and restaurants at Six Flags over Texas received perfect scores in inspections conducted March 16 and March 17. Buffalo Trading Post, Casa Kids, Sugar Shack, Coke Freestyle Snack, Old South Coke Refills, the exit store at Texas Giant and Texas Gifts all scored 100s in their inspections. A total of 44 Six Flags food service options, including the employee commissary, were inspected.

Dusty Dan’s Waterin’ Hole, a stationary pushcart in the theme park, received the lowest Six Flags score with an 85.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for March 6th - 12th, 2022. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Worth school board to consider early retirement deal with Superintendent Kent Scribner

    At the special meeting, board members will consider releasing Scribner from his district contract as an employee and superintendent.

  • California landscaper accused of illegally charging thousands of dollars for topsoil job

    Contractors who charge more than $500 are required to have a California license. The Better Business Bureau said it has received multiple reports of a man offering to charge per bag of materials, then presenting bills for hefty amounts.

  • Ship engine makers cut ties with Russia as maritime trade pressure grows

    Finland's Wartsila, a leading ship engine maker, has suspended business with Russia including equipment training while German counterpart MAN Energy Solutions is reviewing contracts, adding further trade pressure on Moscow. Russia's maritime sector is already grappling with the winding down of other services including ship certification by leading foreign providers - vital for accessing ports and securing insurance - shipping companies pulling out and Western sanctions being imposed on its leading ocean transporter Sovcomflot after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Wartsila, a top global marine and energy equipment maker, has suspended all deliveries and sales to Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine and would take action to "follow the European Union sanctions framework as it evolves", a company spokesperson said.

  • I quit Facebook to work at TikTok. Here are the biggest differences I've noticed between American and Chinese business cultures.

    Lucas Ou-Yang is a Chinese-American tech veteran. He breaks down the biggest cultural differences working for some of the largest social media giants.

  • Google execs cornered by employees at all-hands, demanding to know why Amazon and Apple are paying more

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

  • How one Henrico restaurant's popularity is leading to new regulations

    A popular Henrico restaurant is at risk of not being able to operate as it has due to its recent growth in popularity.

  • Report: Apple is giving some of its engineers bonuses of up to $200,000 in stock

    The bonuses are a sign of just how much big tech companies are working to keep their most valuable employees.

  • Rolls-Royce Has Killed Off the Wraith and Dawn Ahead of Its First EV, the Spectre

    The two models will make room for the company's first EV, the Spectre.

  • As sewage treatment problems worsen at Baltimore wastewater plant, state demands compliance within 48 hours

    In the two months since Maryland filed suit against Baltimore City over sewage treatment failures at its two wastewater plants, problems have worsened at the Back River site — prompting state environmental officials to issue an order demanding the facility be brought into compliance within 48 hours. “If the conditions of my order are not met, I will not hesitate to take further appropriate ...

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • 2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Despite seeing monumental business expansion over the course of the pandemic, some stocks have been sold off to a point where the gains of the previous two years haven't mattered. Two fantastic purchases right now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Shopify and MercadoLibre are still growing their businesses rapidly and have a product their customers rely on daily.

  • Oil Prices Have Surged. Now, Demand Shows Signs of Easing in Response.

    "High-frequency data suggest that consumers are beginning to react,” notes Natasha Kaneva, head of commodities research at J.P. Morgan.

  • Apple Pays Another Round of Rare $200,000 Bonuses to Some Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is paying a small number of engineers another round of special stock bonuses as part of an unusual push to retain key talent, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxSony to Unveil PlayStation Subscription as Soon as Next WeekRussia Says Donbas Is Ukrain

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Aeroflot sinks as Moscow stock market slides

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Rishi Sunak’s wife handed £12m dividend from company with Russian operation FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has said that his company's "favorite holding period is forever." The famously successful moneyman's ability to identify businesses worth holding for the long haul has helped his company benefit from winners that kept on winning, translating into portfolio performance that has absolutely crushed the broader market. With Buffett's incredible success in mind, taking some inspiration from the Oracle of Omaha could help take your portfolio to the next level.

  • EU's biggest economy Germany blocked Russian coal ban, sources say

    In the early stages of sanctions drafting against Moscow, one idea gained traction in Brussels - a ban on the import of Russian coal - until the European Union's biggest economy Germany struck it down, two sources told Reuters. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, but was amassing troops, EU policymakers began in December to work on new sanctions and presented a first list of possible measures to EU countries in January. It avoided most energy imports because of the EU's dependency on Russian fossil fuels, especially gas and oil.

  • ConocoPhillips Continues Paring Assets with Potential Midcontinent Divestiture

    ConocoPhillips is offering about 261,000 net acres in the Anadarko Basin and 17,700 acres of nonoperated assets in the SCOOP and STACK shale plays.

  • Kristin Slater: Higher wages reveal a pretty bleak backstory for the working poor

    I’m not sure which is worse, that people who work full-time jobs were paid so little they have to get a raise to get above new hires, or that people who work at the stores have put up with poverty wages for so long.