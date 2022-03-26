1 restaurant fails inspection in Arlington and 44 Six Flags food options are inspected

One restaurant failed its health inspection and two performed poorly in Arlington health inspections conducted from March 13 to March 19, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

One of 111 inspections conducted during that time period, The Biscuit Bar at 1707 N. Collins St. failed its inspection with a score of 68 on March 16.

Arlington does not generally include details of the violations found at restaurants in the inspection information it releases. A spokesperson with the city’s health department did not immediately respond to a request for specifics of violations found at The Biscuit Bar.

A manager at the restaurant said any questions about the inspection would have to be directed to its corporate offices.

An email to The Biscuit Bar’s corporate representative, sent to an address provided both by the store’s manager and the local restaurant chain’s website, was returned with a notice that the email address was not valid. An email sent to all email addresses listed on The Biscuit Bar’s website was not answered.

Dairy Queen at 508 W. Randol Mill Road and 7-Eleven at 901 NE Green Oaks Blvd. will have to go through follow-up inspections after those businesses scored a 71 and a 73, respectively.

In Arlington, restaurants and other businesses that serve food, like a convenience store, may pass their inspections but will have to undergo a follow-up inspection if they score a 75 or less. The city scores restaurants on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score.

Seven food kiosks and restaurants at Six Flags over Texas received perfect scores in inspections conducted March 16 and March 17. Buffalo Trading Post, Casa Kids, Sugar Shack, Coke Freestyle Snack, Old South Coke Refills, the exit store at Texas Giant and Texas Gifts all scored 100s in their inspections. A total of 44 Six Flags food service options, including the employee commissary, were inspected.

Dusty Dan’s Waterin’ Hole, a stationary pushcart in the theme park, received the lowest Six Flags score with an 85.

