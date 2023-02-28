1 restaurant receives high demerits, no closures in Tarrant County health inspections

Only one restaurant received high demerits in the latest Tarrant County health inspections, according to county data. No restaurants were closed.

Tarrant County Public Health inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system.

Wittens Grill and Sports Cafe at 1121 W. Pipeline Road in Hurst received a score of 34 demerits. Violations included no soap or hand-drying access at sinks and a pink, slime-like substance inside the ice machine. Restaurants receiving more than 29 demerits require a follow-up inspection.

Of the 217 inspections, no restaurants had a follow-up inspection between Feb. 12-25.

Inspectors observed a lack of a properly working hand-washing sink in the back prep area at Chicken Express located at 5516 Denton Highway in Haltom City. The hot water did reach 100 degrees, according to the report.

Inspectors observed improper storage of food utensils inside the hand-washing sink in the food dispensing area. Tongs were seen in the sink.

The restaurant also had removed the hand-washing sink required for the batter station. The location of the sink was approved by the health department prior to the restaurant’s construction. Chicken Express was required to take corrective action for the violations within 72 hours and reinstall the hand-washing sink provided with soap, paper towels, and cold and hot water.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for Feb. 12th - Feb. 25th, 2023. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.