1 restaurant shut down, 1 cited for live roaches in Tarrant County health inspections

In 98 recent health inspections across Tarrant County, one restaurant was closed.

Inspections ran from May 22-28 and were conducted for food establishments in Tarrant County besides those in Fort Worth, Arlington, North Richland Hills and Euless, all of which conduct their own inspections.

No local food establishments scored over 29 demerits, which would require the restaurant to have a followup inspection.

However, Bread and Butter Breakfast Bistro, located at 122 S. Tarrant St., which scored a 15, had its facility permit temporarily suspended after inspectors saw the walk-in cooler was malfunctioning.

The establishment had its followup inspection the following day and reopened with a perfect score.

restaurant inspections

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Moe’s Country Kitchen, located at 316 W. Main St. in Azle, scored the worst of the 98 restaurants, with a 24.

The “home-cooking cafe” was cited for a dirty kitchen. Inspectors told the restaurant that it needed to conduct a deep cleaning of the whole kitchen after observing a live roach on the wall. They were also advised to call pest control immediately.

The Wounded Duck, located at 750 E. Pipeline Road in Hurst, scored a 20, and was cited for a repeat violation from last year. The restaurant had inadequate hot water in its restrooms and was given a deadline to fix the problem.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for May 22nd - May 28th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.