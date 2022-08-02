UPDATE 1-Russia backs China over 'provocative' Pelosi visit to Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

(Recasts headline and lead)

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia backed China on Tuesday over an expected visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, warning Washington that such a provocative trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned U.S. President Joe Biden against playing with fire over Taiwan in a call last week but three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Pelosi was still set to visit the island.

"We cannot say for sure right now whether she will or will not get there, but everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, said the expected visit was a provocative attempt by Washington to pile pressure on China - with whom Russia has forged a strong partnership in recent years.

"We consider a possible visit by Pelosi to Taiwan... as another provocative action by the United States aimed at exerting additional pressure on Beijing," she said.

"Russia confirms the principle of "one China" and opposes the independence of the island in any form," Zakharova said.

China views visits by U.S. officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by U.S. law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

In the Chinese civil war, Mao Zedong's Communists defeated the forces of the Kuomintang (KMT), or nationalist party, under Chiang Kai-shek, forcing him to flee to Taiwan in 1949.

China has repeatedly warned Pelosi against going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own. Beijing says a Pelosi visit would contravene the one-China principle that Washington has vowed to abide by. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Recommended Stories

  • Woodward shares plunge on lowered guidance

    Shares of Woodward Inc. plunged 7.43% in extended trading on Monday after the aircraft component maker lowered its full-year guidance. The company's stock closed Monday's session up 0.09% at $104.79. Woodward reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $39 million, or 64 cents a share, compared to net income of $49 million, or 74 cents a share, in the prior year's quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet had forecast earnings of 91 cents a share. Woodward's third-quarter sales were $614 million, com

  • FTSE muted as geopolitical tensions rise over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

    The US House speaker's mooted visit later on Tuesday to Taiwan has sparked concerns over a China response.

  • Italy's salty Po Delta hurting agriculture, fisheries

    Drought and unusually hot weather have raised the salinity in Italy’s largest delta, where the mighty Po River feeds into the Adriatic Sea south of Venice, and it’s killing rice fields along with the shellfish that are a key ingredient in one of Italy’s culinary specialties: spaghetti with clams. At least one-third of the stock of prized double-valve clams raised in the Po Delta have died off. Plants along the banks of the Po River are wilting as they drink in water from increasingly salty aquifers and secondary waterways have dried up, shrinking amphibians and birds' wetland homes.

  • Semiconductor stocks under pressure as Taiwan tensions mount

    China views the visit by Pelosi, second in the line of succession to the U.S. presidency and a long-time critic of China, as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in Taiwan and has repeatedly warned against it. Taiwan is home to the world's biggest manufacturer of semiconductors on contract, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC). Shares of the company closed down 2.4%, while peer United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) fell 3%.

  • Voyage of Ukraine shipment provides test of grain agreement

    The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago was off the coast of Bulgaria on Tuesday as it headed toward Istanbul, putting to the test an agreement signed last month between Moscow and Kyiv that aims to help alleviate a global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday, is expected to reach Istanbul early Wednesday after hitting bad weather that slowed its progress, according to Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center established to oversee the grain shipments. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials are to inspect the ship after it anchors in Istanbul.

  • US to Stop TSMC, Intel From Adding Advanced Chip Fabs in China

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US Congress passed an historic $52 billion federal program to boost domestic chipmaking capabilities, it included one significant caveat: Companies that receive the funding have to promise not to increase their production of advanced chips in China. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip Raises Angst in Global Financial Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are bracing for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s expected arrival in Taipei Tuesday to raise tensions with China, with stocks sliding and haven assets such as the yen and Treasuries climbing.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesUS 10-year yields dropped for a fifth da

  • Some suggest flood victims ‘got what they voted for.’ Kentuckians aren’t having any of that.

    “Blame the people in power, by all means. But don’t blame some of the poorest, most neglected, most mocked and marginalized people in our nation.”

  • Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Malaysia on Tuesday and was expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation left from a Malaysian air force base after a brief stopover that included a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, an official said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to release details to the media. Pelosi is on an Asian tour this week that is being closely watched to see if she will defy China's warnings against visiting Taiwan.

  • Pelosi heads to Taiwan despite warnings from Xi and Biden

    The speaker is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit in decades.

  • Trevor Noah Appalled by Trump’s Ivana Golf Course Burial Tax ‘Scam’

    Comedy Central“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have been

  • China is doubling down on its warning of a possible military response if Pelosi travels to Taiwan

    "The Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson warned.

  • Medvedev: Georgia should be entirely occupied by Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 2 AUGUST 2022, 10:00 PUTIN AND MEDVEDEV, GETTY IMAGES The deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, reflected on the restoration of Russia's borders, saying that Georgia should be completely occupied, because it "did not exist before".

  • MSNBC Host Succinctly Nails Problem With America's Most Outrageous Tax Loophole

    Stephanie Ruhle explains why it's time to end the carried interest loophole.

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia turns north to Philippines

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. air force jet that flew U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia headed towards Borneo before turning north to the Philippines in the most tracked flight on tracking website Flightradar24 on Tuesday. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. The plane left Kuala Lumpur at 3:42 p.m. (0742 GMT) and flew east towards Borneo on a route that skirted the South China Sea.

  • Video shows Trump hosting Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene at Saudi-funded golf tournament

    Donald Trump is shoring up alliances, with reports saying he is poised to launch a 2024 presidential bid in the near future.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson kept working for Donald Trump for nine weeks after he left the White House, government records show

    Documents released to Insider shed light on what the House January 6 committee's star witness was doing in the weeks after Trump's term ended.