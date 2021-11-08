UPDATE 1-Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Balmforth
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

* Most regions exit week-long workplace restrictions

* Russia's COVID-19 death toll close to record high

* Immunologist warns too early to lift restrictions

* Kremlin says too early to assess success of curbs (Recasts with details and background, adds quotes from immunologist)

By Tom Balmforth

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Most Russians went back to work on Monday for the first time in more than a week as a nationwide workplace shutdown was lifted across most regions, even though the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths are hovering near record daily highs.

President Vladimir Putin announced last month that Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 would be paid "non-working days" - an attempt to slow the surge in cases by imposing the strictest nationwide restrictions since the early months of the pandemic last year.

But officials on Monday reported 1,190 nationwide coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, higher than in the days before the enforced work break and just five short of the record reported last Thursday.

There were 39,400 new COVID-19 cases, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.

The Kremlin said it was early to judge the impact of the shutdown yet, but it cited Moscow's mayor, a close Putin ally, as saying the epidemic in the capital was stabilising.

Despite developing one of the first vaccines against COVID-19 infection last year, Russia has failed to persuade swathes of the population to accept it. Only around 40 percent of the population is immunised.

Immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov told Reuters he was sceptical of the effectiveness of the work pause, which only a handful of Russia's more than 80 regions have chosen to extend into this week.

"I think it will either have a weak effect or a very weak effect," Kryuchkov said. "It has to be longer and fuller... This is not the same as a European lockdown. It's a much softer version."

While people were not meant to work during the lockdown, there was nothing to stop them socialising or travelling in Russia or abroad. Travel agents reported a boom in people flying off on foreign beach holidays.

In Moscow, all shops apart from pharmacies and supermarkets were meant to close, but some pubs and beauty salons were still working.

Kryuchkov said rather than relaxing the curbs, regions such as Moscow and St Petersburg should be expanding them and keeping them in place for longer.

"I fear there is going to be a significant period in which we stay at the same point (in the pandemic) and then it will go down and the rate is going to slowly fall. That is not a very good scenario," he said.

The Kremlin has said it is up to regional authorities to tailor their lockdowns to match the severity of the outbreaks they face.

Many regions that have lifted the workplace shutdown will now require visitors to present a QR code on their mobile phones when visiting cafes, restaurants or shopping centres to prove they have been vaccinated or previously had the virus.

The situation in the region surrounding Moscow remained "tense", but the number of people being rushed to hospital has stabilised over the last week, a senior local health official was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

The recent surge in COVID-19 inpatients has put oxygen supplies under strain, and the Russian navy's Baltic Fleet said it had handed over five tonnes of liquefied oxygen to help treat hospital patients, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Gleb Stolyarov, Maria Kiselyova, Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BNP Paribas Seeks to Capitalize on Credit Suisse Hedge Fund Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?‘Airbnb Queen’ Says She’s Caught Up in Platform’s New York FeudBNP Paribas SA is again looking to profit from a European rival pulling back from the business of servicing hedge funds.Credit Suisse Group AG is referring prime brokerage clients to the French le

  • Solskjaer demands standards fitting of Man Utd after City masterclass

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepted his side are not matching the standards required at Manchester United after suffering another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

  • Sudan coup: Protesters tear-gassed at rally in Khartoum

    Protesters are demanding the military step back and allow the transition to civilian rule.

  • German Social Democrats to make campaign manager new leader

    Germany’s Social Democrats, the country’s main center-left party, is set to make the manager of its successful election campaign one of its leaders. The move comes amid ongoing coalition talks to anoint party candidate Olaf Scholz as the successor to outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. Top party officials proposed on Monday that general secretary Lars Klingbeil replace 69 year-old Norbert Walter-Borjans who announced that he won’t be seeking re-election as co-leader when his term expires next month.

  • Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

    Bangladesh's ruling party is set to win a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country’s largest opposition party, after widespread allegations of misconduct in the last national vote. The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win Thursday's election for 848 rural councils. A total of 4,571 local councils, known as union parishads and responsible for community development and public welfare services at the village level, are being contested in phases.

  • Arab League envoy in Beirut to mediate Lebanon-Saudi rift

    A top Arab League envoy was in Beirut on Monday to explore ways to resolve an unprecedented diplomatic rift between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia that emerged following comments by Lebanon's information minister on Yemen's civil war. The minister had criticized the war in Yemen that a Saudi-led coalition is waging against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Arab League official said his visit was “an initiative to put the crisis on the right track.”

  • Obama hits Russia, China for "absence of urgency" on climate

    Barack Obama is expressing confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulting U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he calls a “dangerous absence of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. The U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, is the former American president's first since he helped deliver the triumph of the 2015 Paris climate accord, when nations committed to cutting fossil fuel and agricultural emissions fast enough to keep the Earth's warming below catastrophic levels. Climate summits since then have been less conclusive, especially as the U.S. under President Donald Trump dropped out of the Paris accord.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    It reported 6,764 new infections, the exact same figure as the previous day. * Russia on Saturday reported 41,335 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

  • As rules ease, travelers head to US for emotional reunions

    The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic. “I’m going to jump into his arms, kiss him, touch him,” Gaye Camara said of the husband in New York she has not seen since before COVID-19 brought the fly-here-there-and-everywhere world to a halt. “Just talking about it makes me emotional,” Camara, 40, said as she wheeled her luggage through Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, which could almost be mistaken for its pre-pandemic self, busy with humming crowds, albeit in face masks.

  • How UPS Plans to Hire 100,000 People in a Month

    As companies begin to staff up for the holiday season, they face one of the tightest labor markets in decades. To attract employees, some companies like UPS are offering sign-on bonuses and additional benefits as well as creative incentives. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

  • Floyd Mayweather No. 6 among highest-paid athletes ever: report

    Floyd Mayweather is No. 6 among the highest-paid athletes of all time, according to a report.

  • Report: Odell Beckham Jr. hoping to sign with Saints, 49ers, or Seahawks

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. hoping to sign with Saints, 49ers, or Seahawks

  • ‘SNL’ Debuts New Trump as Pete Davidson Channels Aaron Rodgers: ‘My Body, My Covid’

    NBCThe discourses... they’re converging! We all knew Saturday Night Live was bound to address Aaron Rodgers’ “woke mob” anti-vaxx meltdown, and it turns out their cast member of choice was none other than the one whose hotness is making headlines once again. On Saturday night, Pete Davidson channeled the NFL player in a sit-down with SNL’s “Jeanine Pirro,” Cecily Strong.“It’s your body, your choice,” Strong’s Pirro told her guest, “and please don’t use that quote for any other issue.”“It’s my bo

  • “SNL” Just Cast Their New Donald Trump Actor, And His Impression Is — Quite Frankly — Bone-Chilling

    James Austin Johnson might've just nabbed an Emmy nomination.View Entire Post ›

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Reality Check: 'Commie' Infrastructure Funds Built Highways

    “Eisenhower’s interstate system should be torn up or else the commies will be able to conveniently drive! Red Dawn in real life," mocked Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

  • What is the one thing Americans want President Biden to do in the next year? We asked them.

    An unlikely suggestion topped the list, which showed concern about the economy rising as COVID fears ebb.

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Calls ‘SNL’ Joke About a Gun-Toting Black, Female Politician ‘Really Gross’ (Video)

    "Republican Winsome Sears seen here attempting 'suicide by cop,'" Michael Che says of photo of Virginia's newly-elected lieutenant governor

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Let's go Brandon' — can you imagine if Obama did that?

    The Republicans have been building up for years to "let's go Brandon." So much for the party of family values.

  • Trump slams Mitch McConnell and GOP lawmakers who voted in favor of infrastructure bill

    "All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said in a statement.

  • Biden Gets Heated over Proposed Payments to Illegal Immigrants: Families ‘Deserve Some Kind of Compensation’

    President Biden had a tense exchange with a reporter on Saturday who pressed the president over his previous comments disputing a Wall Street Journal report that the administration is considering issuing $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border under the Trump administration