UPDATE 1-Russia flying out U.N. diplomats expelled by U.S., officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Maria Zakharova
    Russian diplomat and journalist
  • Spokesperson

(Recasts with flight, adds comments from Russian foreign ministry spokesperson)

March 5 (Reuters) - A Russian flight was en route to Washington on Saturday to collect Russian diplomats who were expelled this week from their posts at the United Nations over U.S. national security concerns, officials said.

Russia denies the allegations and says it will retaliate for their expulsion. A Rossiya Special Flight Squadron is flying to Washington from St. Petersburg to bring the diplomats to Russia, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"This plane will bring back home the Russian diplomats whom the Government of the United States has declared personae non grata," Zakharova said over Telegram.

Tensions have flared between Washington and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine a week ago, fuelling Europe's biggest humanitarian disaster in decades.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States approved a flight chartered by the Russian government to fly out Russian diplomats at the United Nations who were expelled for abuse of their privileges of residence.

"This special exception was done in accordance with federal regulations to ensure Russian mission personnel and their families departed by the date we had instructed," the spokesperson said.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the Russian flight was due to arrive at Dulles International Airport, outside of Washington, around 2 p.m. (1900 GMT). (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli leader meets Putin to discuss Ukraine cease-fire

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday secretly traveled to Moscow to discuss a possible cease-fire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Israeli official confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: This is a highly unusual move by Bennett, who has been communicating in recent days with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try and promote a cease fire.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Since the Russian invasio

  • SEC Chair on the market impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer to discuss the affect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the stock market and U.S. economy.

  • State Department urges Americans to leave Russia "immediately"

    The U.S. State Department on Saturday reissued its travel advisory for Russia, urging U.S. citizens to depart the country immediately. Driving the news: The State Department also provided updated information "on the currency situation and potential delays in consular notification and access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military force

  • Pacific Air Forces boss watching China ‘like a hawk’

    Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach questioned what and when Chinese President Xi Jinping knew of Russia's plan to invade Ukraine.

  • Hillary Clinton slams crypto exchanges that have not banned Russian users

    Fellow Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren also urged the crypto industry to comply with sanctions.

  • Putin Propaganda Machine Undercut by Social Media Blackout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dredged up concerns that the country’s aggression would extend to social media, and that the Kremlin’s long-running campaign to use the internet to stir doubt and division in democracies would confuse public opinion on the war. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpUkraine Update: Kyiv Offers to Hold Talks With Russia on MondayRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russi

  • France, partners to propose measures to boost security of Ukraine's nuclear energy sites

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France and its partners will propose in the coming hours a set of concrete measures to boost the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear energy sites, based on International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criteria. Macron said in a statement he had spoken with the IAEA director on Friday and supported the organisation's efforts to monitor Ukraine's nuclear installations.

  • Congressman argues US deterrence strategy failed to protect Ukraine and could fail Taiwan too

    The Pentagon has been pushing a whole-of-government "integrated deterrence" concept. Rep. Gallagher says it failed to stop Russia and probably wouldn't deter China, either.

  • State of Florida has investments in Russian companies. Lawmakers sidestep vote to sell

    The Florida House on Thursday avoided taking a stance on divesting the state’s $300 million in investments in Russian companies.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Bobblehead Nods at Heroism

    The 44-year-old leader’s fearlessness and fight for democracy has captivated millions.

  • Russia's economy could suffer a 'deep' recession that cuts GDP by 11% as sanctions sharpen, JPMorgan says

    Putin has taken steps to insulate Russia from a recession due to Western sanctions, but JP Morgan researchers say it's not enough.

  • Russian businesses in U.S. face threats, vandalism over invasion

    Some Russian restaurants and businesses in the U.S. are facing threats, harassment and vandalism in the days since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: Russia House Restaurant and Lounge in Washington, D.C., was vandalized twice last weekend, resulting in smashed windows, a broken door and what is believed to be anti-Russian rhetoric posted on the walls, WUSA9 reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We’re getting some hate phone ca

  • Brexit on back burner as Ukraine war hits Boris Johnson’s ability to trigger Article 16

    The war in Ukraine has curbed Boris Johnson's ability to trigger Article 16 before the Stormont elections in May, government sources have told The Telegraph.

  • Italian officials seize $156M in yachts, villas from Russian oligarchs

    Over $150 million dollars worth of villas and yachts from Russian oligarchs have been seized by Italian officials in an effort to target those with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday that the officials would start seizing Russian oligarch's properties, The Associated Press reported."We must be able to stop Putin's attack, bringing him to the...

  • Russia's Lavrov meets with Kyrgyz counterpart Kazakbayev in Moscow

    IMAGES Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev in Moscow ahead of a joint press conference between the two ministers.

  • Kasparov calls on world powers to throw Russia 'back into the Stone Age'

    Russian human rights activist and former world chess champion Garry Kasparov on Thursday urged world powers to adopt a harsher military and economic strategy against Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. In an interview with Reuters, Kasparov called on Western countries to recall their ambassadors from Moscow, eject Russia from the global police agency Interpol, and impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. "Russia should be thrown back into the Stone Age to make sure that the oil and gas industry and any other sensitive industries that are vital for survival of the regime cannot function without Western technological support," Kasparov said.

  • I don’t want a U.S.-involved war in Ukraine. But...

    We can’t risk going down a path that might lead to World War III, but it’s hard to escape the echoes of World War II | Opinion

  • Israeli PM Bennett meets Putin in Moscow to discuss Ukraine crisis

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Saturday to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said. Israel, home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have previously played down expectations of a breakthrough. While Israel, a close ally of the United States, has condemned the Russian invasion, voiced solidarity with Kyiv and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has said it will maintain communications with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

  • Ukraine Update: Kyiv Offers to Hold Talks With Russia on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has offered to hold another round of talks with Russia on Monday, after President Vladimir Putin repeated his warning to Ukraine’s leaders who’ve urged a NATO no-fly zone over the country and further weapons to be sent to help it repel the Russian invasion. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made an unannounced trip to Moscow Saturday to meet with Putin. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpUkraine Update: Kyiv Offers to Ho

  • Dunk gets Brighton back into game v. Newcastle

    Lewis Dunk rises high and heads past Martin Dubravka to halve Brighton's deficit against Newcastle.